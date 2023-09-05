Home
India
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
DH Specials
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Karnataka BJP slams DMK minister's 'Sanatana Dharma' remark

Udhayanidhi’s statement shows “Hitler’s mindset,” former chief minister Basavaraj Bommai said.
Last Updated 05 September 2023, 04:19 IST

Follow Us

BJP leaders queued up on Monday to slam DMK minister Udhayanidhi Stalin’s call for eradicating Sanatana Dharma. Udhayanidhi’s statement shows “Hitler’s mindset,” former chief minister Basavaraj Bommai said.

“They’re all speaking like this to woo one section of society during elections,” he said and demanded that Udhayanidhi should be sacked as minister.

Former minister V Sunil Kumar said Udhayanidhi’s statement showed the direction of the I.N.D.I.A parties.

“This is not the first time they’ve insulted Sanatana Dharma. The Sanatana Dharma will live on even after 100 generations of Udhayanidhi,” Kumar said. Former minister R Ashoka also lambasted the Tamil Nadu minister. 

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 05 September 2023, 04:19 IST)
BJPKarnatakaDMKUdhayanidhi Stalin

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT