Karnataka BJP slams DMK minister's 'Sanatana Dharma' remark

BJP leaders queued up on Monday to slam DMK minister Udhayanidhi Stalin’s call for eradicating Sanatana Dharma. Udhayanidhi’s statement shows “Hitler’s mindset,” former chief minister Basavaraj Bommai said.
“They’re all speaking like this to woo one section of society during elections,” he said and demanded that Udhayanidhi should be sacked as minister.
Former minister V Sunil Kumar said Udhayanidhi’s statement showed the direction of the I.N.D.I.A parties.
“This is not the first time they’ve insulted Sanatana Dharma. The Sanatana Dharma will live on even after 100 generations of Udhayanidhi,” Kumar said. Former minister R Ashoka also lambasted the Tamil Nadu minister.