<p>Bengaluru: BJP state general secretary P Rajeev said on Tuesday that a state-level training workshop would be held for party workers on February 26.</p>.<p>Addressing a press meet, Rajeev said the workshop would be presided over by the party's state unit president B Y Vijayendra. National general secretary (organisation) B L Santhosh would attend the workshop.</p>.<p>Rajeev said such drives would be organised at 1,156 places (200 office-bearers from each place would attend on average). More than two lakh office-bearers would be given training in these workshops, he said. </p>.<p>"In our party, character building leads to organisation building, through which we aim to build the nation," he said, adding that the workshop would intend to develop "ideological commitment" among the cadre.</p>