Karnataka BJP to deploy 40K workers for village-level outreach campaign

The BJP has decided to deploy over 40,000 workers to reach out to people in every panchayat and ward in the state in the next 100 days.
After the general secretaries' meeting at the state BJP headquarters here on Tuesday, former minister V Sunil Kumar told DH that the party has planned an intensive work schedule for next 100 days to reach out to the beneficiaries of centrally sponsored schemes.
“We plan to deploy 40,000 dedicated party workers at the grassroot level, who will not only identify beneficiaries, but also start holding small meetings at street corners to explain how Prime Minister Narendra Modi has delivered on his promises,” he said. The workers will be appointed in a week.
He highlighted that the state BJP would soon be chalking out tour programmes for central leaders such as Union Home Minister Amith Shah, BJP national president J P Nadda and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. “Prime Minister Narendra Modi will start touring once the campaign in the state gains momentum,” Kumar said.
Finally, the state BJP is planning to launch statewide programmes to highlight failures of the 9-month-old Congress government in the state ahead of Lok Sabha elections.
“We have not yet finalised mode of protest against the state government, but opinions have been expressed that a padayatra should be organised, besides sit-in protests. However, among these, picketing was more favourable to a large section of leaders in the party to highlight failures of the government,” he explained.
In a statement, BJP general secretary P Rajeev told reporters that it was decided to convene a day-long state executive committee meeting on January 27 at Palace Grounds in the city. “Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav will attend the meeting along with other leaders,” he said.
A senior functionary of BJP told DH that Union Home Minister Amit Shah is tentatively scheduled to take part in a function at Suttur Mutt in Mysuru on February 9.