Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Karnataka: BJP to reset caste calculations as power shifts in Soudha

Looks to exploit Siddaramaiah's exit by wooing OBCs, especially Kurubas.
Last Updated : 28 May 2026, 22:25 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 28 May 2026, 22:25 IST
Karnataka NewsBJPKarnataka PoliticsCasteSiddramaiah

Follow us on :

Follow Us