Karnataka BJP to undertake 'Cauvery Rakshana Yatra' to protest against release of water to Tamil Nadu

"Our (Karnataka) government miserably failed to make an impressive argument before the Cauvery Water Management Authority.' The Karnataka government also failed to convince the Supreme Court about the prevailing situation in the Cauvery basin, Bommai said, adding, 'We released water and got into trouble. The state government is in a defensive position."

Ultimately, the Congress government sacrificed the state's interests, he said. "This government did not have the commitment and morality to protect the rights of Karnataka in the Cauvery water issue."

Bommai further asked the state government to put forth the ground reality in the Cauvery basin before the apex court and the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) in an effective manner. "Since Water Resources Minister D K Shivakumar has engaged good lawyers, he has been winning in personal cases. Let him engage a good team of advocates regarding the Cauvery water row," he said.