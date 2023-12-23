Karnataka BJP unit revamped: Mix of young & experienced in BJP's state office-bearers' list

Former minister V Sunil Kumar, an RSS loyalist whose name was floated for the leader of the Opposition, has been accommodated as a state general secretary. The three others include P Rajeev, N S Nandeesh Reddy and Preetham Gowda.

There are 10 state secretaries including young and fresh faces: Shailendra Hebbale, D S Arun, Basavaraju Mathimod, C Muniraju, Vinay Bidare, Captain Brijesh Chouta, Sharanu Thallikeri, Lalitha Anapura, Lakshmi Ashwin Gowda and Ambika Hulinaykar.

The various Morcha chiefs include A S Patil Nadahalli (Raitha Morcha), Anil Thomas (minority morcha), Raghu Koutilya (backward classes morcha), S Manjunath (SC morcha), Bangaru Hanumanthu (ST morcha), Dhiraj Muniraju (Yuva morcha) and C Manjula (Women’s morcha).

Subbanarasimha has been appointed as the state treasurer.

Some leaders who lost the Assembly polls earlier this year have also been accommodated such as Haratal Halappa, Roopali Naik and A S Patil Nadahalli.

Interestingly Byrathi Basavaraj who was among the Congress rebels to join BJP during the previous regime and former Kollegal MLA N Mahesh, a former BSP leader, have also made their way into the list.

Young leaders such as Preetham Gowda and P Rajeev have been included too.

Malavika Avinash, who was hopeful of an MLC ticket earlier, is the lone woman among the state vice presidents. Fresh faces such as Lakshmi Ashwin Gowda have also made it to the list.

The move to appoint office-bearers comes after the BJP high command recently filled the posts of the state president and the leader of the opposition.