Karnataka BJP will see change of guard in December: Ramesh Jarkiholi

<p>Raichur: BJP legislator Ramesh Jarkiholi on Monday hinted at a change of guard in the Karnataka BJP next month.</p><p>"We don't accept B Y Vijayendra's leadership. Our struggle is not against the BJP. We believe in collective leadership. We want the party to come to power on its own. I am confident that the state BJP president will be changed in a month or two," the Gokak MLA told reporters here.</p><p>"Senior BJP legislator Basanagouda Patil Yatnal, former MP Pratap Simha and others will soon tour the state to strengthen the party. I myself have shouldered the responsibility of six districts. We don't want any posts or positions. All we want is our party to regain power in the state after next Assembly elections," he said.</p><p>"Siddaramaiah has changed a lot. In the past, he believed in an inclusive development and fought for social justice. Now, he is appeasing just one community. I feel sorry for him," Jarkiholi said.</p><p>Unable to cope with harassment by minister Laxmi Hebbalkar's PA, an SDA in Belagavi tahsildar's office committed suicide. This government is shielding corrupt ministers. It has lost people's trust, he charged.</p>