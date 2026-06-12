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Homeindiakarnataka

Karnataka: Borewell water unfit for drinking in some Hubballi villages

The issue was highlighted when the drinking water problem was discussed in the progress review meeting of Hubballi rural taluk.
Last Updated : 12 June 2026, 01:03 IST
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Published 12 June 2026, 01:03 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnataka

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