Karnataka: Borewell water unfit for drinking in some Hubballi villages

<p>Hubballi: Borewell water in Koliwad and Umachagi Gram Panchayat limits in Hubballi rural taluk are unfit for drinking as the Total Dissolved Solids (TDS) level exceeds 600 parts per million (ppm), informed Panchayat Development Officers (PDO) to Taluk Panchayat Executive Officer (EO) and Chief Planning Officer (CPO).</p>.In the estuaries of Uttara Kannada: A livelihood beneath the water.<p>The issue was highlighted when the drinking water problem was discussed in the progress review meeting of Hubballi rural taluk here. The PDOs stated that water is suitable for drinking and usage only if the TDS level is 500 ppm or below. However, in most borewells, the level exceeds 1,000 ppm. As a result, water flow in pipelines gets blocked after flowing for about 100 to 200 metres due to deposits. “When people complain that water is not reaching them, we dig up roads to repair the pipelines. Digging up newly laid roads is also causing public anger,” they said.</p>.<p>They requested authorities to provide suitable chemicals to remove water hardness and the solid deposits accumulated in the pipelines.</p>.<p>Executive Officer Ramachandra Hosamani said, PDOs from villages where the TDS level is high should conduct water testing and submit a report to the District Planning Officer. The issue will be treated as a special case, he added.</p>