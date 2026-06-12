Karnataka: Boy kills father, sister in Koppal over pressure to study computer science

<p>Koppal: Police investigation has revealed that the student who stabbed his elder sister and father to death was upset since he was “compelled” to study computer science instead of his choice biology.</p>.<p>It was earlier reported that he committed the crime in a fit of rage after he was advised to reduce his addiction to online gaming.</p>.<p>Sources in the police, quoting the statement recorded by the minor in conflict with law, disclosed that he had secured more than 90% in SSLC examination and was keen on selecting biology as one of the subjects in pre-university course.</p>.KSPCB to issue closure notices to five Koppal factories .<p><strong>‘Under pressure’</strong></p>.<p>However, his parents reportedly put pressure on him to study Computer Science.</p>.<p>The sources further said that the boy had secured only 40% marks in Computer Science in first-year PU, and was worried that he will be pressured to study the same subject if his family members come to know of his performance. </p>.<p>In his statement before the police, the minor is said to have told that his parents were repeatedly advising him to focus on studies despite his compulsion to study the subject he disliked. </p>.<p>He is said to have told the police that he had read that neck is a very sensitive region and any injury in that part would result in death and hence he stabbed all the three - his sister, mother and father - in the neck.</p>.<p>The mother of the boy is under treatment at a hospital in Ballari while his father and sister died after he stabbed them on the night of June 6.</p>