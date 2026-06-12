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Homeindiakarnataka

Karnataka: Boy kills father, sister in Koppal over pressure to study computer science

It was earlier reported that he committed the crime in a fit of rage after he was advised to reduce his addiction to online gaming.
Last Updated : 11 June 2026, 23:32 IST
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Published 11 June 2026, 23:32 IST
Karnataka NewsCrimeKoppal

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