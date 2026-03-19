<p>Huge volumes of drinking water, meant to meet the needs of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/koppal">Koppal</a> and Raichur districts, flooded nearby paddy fields following a breach in the Left Bank Main Canal between Basapur and Bandiharlapur villages in the taluk.</p>.<p>The breach was reported on the 13th mile of the canal on Tuesday night. The canal caved in due to the force of water release. The reservoir released water in the range of 200 cusec to 2,000 cusec in phases.</p>.Dinesh Gundu Rao calls for safeguarding Mangaluru against drinking water crisis ahead of summer.<p>The farmers of the region and BJP leaders alleged that the canal had developed a crack three to four months back, but the officials failed to take it seriously. </p>.<p>Huge quantity of water escaped from the breach has flooded over 100 acres of paddy fields and gushed into the resorts in the vicinity. The mud road near the canal has been washed away.</p>.<p>Meanwhile, the dam authorities have stopped water release into the canal on Tuesday night itself. The breach in the canal will be fixed in three to four days, the authorities said.</p>