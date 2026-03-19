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Karnataka: Breach in Left Bank Canal floods paddy fields in Koppal, Raichur

The breach was reported on the 13th mile of the canal on Tuesday night.
Last Updated : 19 March 2026, 02:12 IST
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Published 19 March 2026, 02:12 IST
Karnataka NewsKoppalRaichur

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