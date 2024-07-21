Karnataka: Buddhist society wants excavation at Rajaghatta to resume

Bengaluru: Two decades after relics of an ancient Buddhist settlement were found in Rajaghatta, a village roughly 50 km from Bengaluru, a city-based Buddhist group is calling for resuming excavation at the site.

The Mahabodhi Society (MBS) has appealed to agencies, both in Karnataka and at the Centre, to take appropriate measures to protect the site, which lies to the northeast of Doddaballapur.

The relics, which include the foundations of a Mahayana Buddhist monastery in brick, were found when work on an archaeological project was under way at the site between 2000 and 2004. The society is pushing for resumption of excavation to unearth more archaeological evidence, which can help establish the historical significance of the settlement, likely to have existed in the 4th and 5th centuries CE.