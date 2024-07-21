Karnataka: Buddhist society wants excavation at Rajaghatta to resume

Bengaluru: Two decades after relics of an ancient Buddhist settlement were found in Rajaghatta, a village roughly 50 km from Bengaluru, a city-based Buddhist group is calling for resuming excavation at the site.
The Mahabodhi Society (MBS) has appealed to agencies, both in Karnataka and at the Centre, to take appropriate measures to protect the site, which lies to the northeast of Doddaballapur.
The relics, which include the foundations of a Mahayana Buddhist monastery in brick, were found when work on an archaeological project was under way at the site between 2000 and 2004. The society is pushing for resumption of excavation to unearth more archaeological evidence, which can help establish the historical significance of the settlement, likely to have existed in the 4th and 5th centuries CE.
Official sources said that, while the state government is contemplating resuming excavation at Rajaghatta, it would need the backing of Archaeological Survey of India (ASI). The project will also require the guidance and expertise of M S Krishnamurthy, a retired professor at the University of Mysore (UoM), who led the initial round of excavations at the site.
Commissioner of the Department of Archaeology, Museums, and Heritage A Devaraju said that while the department is open to the proposal, it would have to work with the ASI, and experts who were part of the project 20 years ago.
MBS, meanwhile, has made a formal plea to the archaeology department, the ASI, besides writing to Karnataka Tourism Minister H K Patil, for excavations to resume at Rajaghatta. A charitable organisation, MBS has suggested developing Rajaghatta as a heritage site.
“We’ll need to examine the field and prepare a report before considering further excavations in Rajaghatta. It will take at least a few weeks,” Alok Tripathi, Additional Director General (Archaeology), ASI, told DH.
The initial excavations were conducted in two phases between 2000 and 2004, by the Department of Ancient History and Archaeology, UoM, with Prof Krishnamurthy as the Principal Investigator.
Prof. Murthy, 79, said he is willing to guide the excavation in the capacity of an advisor. “Since the soil is extremely fertile, the land is used for farming. The area, of about 500 acres, also has a road passing through it. That was the primary reason why we stopped the excavation. Despite these challenges, if the government goes ahead with the plan, it can uncover important Buddhist links to Karnataka,” he said.
Fixing a broken link
Prof. Krishnamurthy’s excavation report noted the significance of the unearthed relics – brick foundations of a chaityālaya (prayer hall), vihāra (monastery), and prākāra (enclosure wall), votive stupas in clay; a clay medallion bearing the image of a seated Buddha, a sacred relic (dhātu) in the form of a tiny terracotta flower, stone hubs of prayer wheels, and a terracotta figurine of Ganesha. The university houses some of these relics.
A clay medallion with a Buddha figure.
Credit: Prof M S Krishnamurthy
Despite these significant discoveries, the archaeologists had to close what was a modest, university-funded project. The team also refilled the excavated areas.
At a seminar MBS hosted last month, Prof. Krishnamurthy presented these discoveries. Bhikkhu Ananda, general secretary, MBS, emphasised the “collective responsibility” to preserve the site for future generations.
MBS said the uncovered artifacts were not being preserved properly, and the remaining portions of the site were at risk of destruction.
The archaeological importance of the area has been underlined through articles discovered over decades, that include jewelry, stupas, and clay tablets.