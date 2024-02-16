Karnataka Budget: 100-bedded taluk hospitals to be constructed in 7 taluks for Rs 280 crore

To provide better care to patients with critical illnesses, the government will establish state-of-the-art Critical Care Blocks in every district.

Over the next four years, all district hospitals will have an Integrated and Public Health Laboratory (IPHL) for qualitative and affordable laboratory services. Taluk-level Block Public Health Laboratories (BPHL) will be established in Hunagunda, Sira, and Hagaribommanahalli this year, for a total cost of Rs 11 crore. 430 laboratories, based on the hub-and-spoke model, will be set up in Bengaluru over the next two years at the cost of Rs 20 crore.

Focus on rural health, North Karnataka infrastructure

Focusing on plugging gaps in rural and taluk-level healthcare infrastructure in the state, the CM announced that 46 new PHCs would be set up in the Kalyana Karnataka region at Rs 221 crore. The government also aims to construct 199 health and wellness centres in rural areas this year at a cost of Rs 130 crore.

Due to a lack of thalassemia and haemophilia treatment facilities in Kalyana Karnataka region, the chief minister announced Rs 7 crore for the upgradation of ICDT centres in Kalaburagi and Koppal districts. The government will also set up 50 new blood storage units in north Karnataka districts over the next two years, and procure 87 True-Nat machines for tuberculosis screening in PHCs across the state at the cost of Rs 6 crore.

The Chief Minister also noted that an Inquiry Commission has been set up to conduct a judicial inquiry into the Covid mismanagement allegations that surfaced in the Public Accounts Committee Report, 2021. “Necessary action will be taken based on the Commission’s report,” he said.