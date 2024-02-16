Karnataka Budget 2024: CM Siddaramaiah asserts govt's commitment to implement Mekedatu, other irrigation projects

"However, this has been proved false as the Central Government has not yet declared the project as a national project. Under this project, the State Government is planning to bring about 75,000 acres of land in Chitradurga district under irrigation and pursue with the Central Government to release the grants as announced in its budget to provide benefits to farmers."

To address the problem of reduction in water storage capacity of Tungabhadra reservoir due to silt accumulation, and to also fulfil a long-standing demand of farmers of the area, a detailed project report has been prepared for constructing a balancing reservoir near Navali in Koppal district at a cost of Rs 15,600 crore, Siddaramaiah said.