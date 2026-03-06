<p>Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday, March 6, presented the State Budget 2026-27 in the Vidhana Soudha with a total outlay of Rs 4,48,004 crore, announcing several initiatives aimed at strengthening school education, improving infrastructure, and enhancing learning outcomes across the state.</p><p>The government said it will focus on expanding access to quality education in government schools, improving facilities, and integrating technology into classrooms.</p>.Karnataka Budget 2026 | Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announces '11G model' for State development .<p>During his speech, the CM highlighted that as announced in the 2025-26 Budget, 184 Government Higher Primary Schools have been upgraded to High Schools, while 50 High Schools have been upgraded to Pre-University Colleges to support students’ academic progression.</p><p>The process for private schools to obtain recognition and renew approvals has been simplified through online submission of applications and documents, he said.</p><p><strong>Key announcements for school education:</strong></p><ul><li><p><strong>800 schools to become Karnataka Public Schools: </strong>Under the slogan ‘Uttama Kalike, Ujjwala Bhavishya’ (Better Learning, Brighter Future), 800 schools will be upgraded into Karnataka Public Schools (KPS) to provide integrated education under one roof. Out of these, 500 schools will be upgraded under Asian Development Bank (ADB) assistance and 200 under Kalyana Karnataka Regional Development Board funds and 100 under Karnataka Mining Environment Restoration Corporation funds. The project will cost Rs 3,900 crore over three years.</p></li><li><p><strong>Priority teacher postings in KPS: </strong>Vacant teacher posts in Karnataka Public Schools will be treated as priority posts during transfer counselling and recruitment.</p></li><li><p><strong>Free learning materials for students: </strong>The government will continue distributing free textbooks for Classes 1 to 10. From 2026–27, under the Vidya Vikas scheme, activity books for pre-primary students, value education books for Classes 1–10, and textbooks for Pre-University students will also be provided free of cost.</p></li><li><p><strong>School infrastructure funding: </strong>The government has allocated Rs 565 crore for construction and repair of classrooms, Rs 75 crore for construction of toilets, and Rs 25 crore for furniture in schools.</p></li><li><p><strong>Maintenance grants: </strong>Rs 125 crore will be allocated for maintenance of Government Primary Schools, High Schools, and PU Colleges. The funds will be transferred directly to School and College Development Committees.</p></li><li><p><strong>English training for teachers: </strong>An English language training programme costing Rs 24 crore will be implemented to support bilingual classes in government primary schools.</p></li><li><p><strong>AI-powered digital tutor: </strong>In collaboration with IIT Dharwad, an AI-based personalised self-learning digital tutor will be introduced for about 12.28 lakh students from Classes 8–12.</p></li><li><p><strong>Teacher recruitment:</strong> The government announced plans to fill 15,000 vacant teacher posts in schools and colleges during 2026–27.</p></li><li><p><strong>Mental health support:</strong> To address student stress and mental health concerns, one qualified counsellor will be appointed at each of the 204 Block Resource Centres.</p></li><li><p><strong>Drug abuse prevention: </strong>Awareness campaigns, strict disciplinary measures, and support and counselling centres will be introduced in schools and colleges to curb drug abuse.</p></li></ul>