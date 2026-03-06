<p>Bengaluru: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday said the State would take all measures, including legal recourse, to safeguard the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mgnrega">Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA)</a>, 2005.</p><p>Presenting his 17th Budget at Vidhana Soudha, Siddaramaiah criticised the Union government for replacing MGNREGA with the VB-G RAM G Act and termed the move a betrayal of the rural poor.</p><p>He said the scheme, implemented by the UPA government in 2005, had generated about 182 crore person-days of employment in Karnataka so far.</p><p>“A total of Rs 61,000 crore has been paid as wages and nearly 77 lakh assets have been created under the scheme. In the current year alone, around 71 lakh rural households have benefited,” he said.</p>.Karnataka Budget 2026 | What does Bengaluru get?.<p>The Chief Minister also criticised the Union government for not releasing any funds during the 2025–26 financial year for the implementation of the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/jal-jeevan-mission">Jal Jeevan Mission</a>.</p><p>He said that of the Rs 69,488 crore works approved under the mission, the Union government’s share was Rs 30,888 crore, while the State’s share stood at Rs 38,600 crore. However, the Centre has released only Rs 11,786 crore so far, while the State government has released Rs 27,098 crore, he said.</p><p>Siddaramaiah said the government had so far spent Rs 238 crore of the Rs 1,000 crore allocated under the ‘Kalyana Patha’ scheme for constructing 1,125 km of roads in Kalyana Karnataka.</p><p>Under the Pragathi Patha scheme, the government has allocated Rs 5,190 crore to take up 1,292 road works covering 7,100 km across rural Karnataka.</p><p>To improve drinking water infrastructure in rural areas, the government has earmarked Rs 30 crore for cleaning, guarding, repairing, maintaining and managing 1,000 overhead tanks, he said.</p>.Karnataka Budget 2026| Student unions, new courses: What it means for higher education.<p>The Chief Minister also announced that all gram panchayats in the State will be named “Mahatma Gandhi Gram Panchayats” to immortalise the name of Mahatma Gandhi, the Father of the Nation.</p><p>He further announced the ‘Anantha’ scheme to implement solar microgrids in all gram panchayats through the public-private partnership (PPP) model.</p><p>“This will help gram panchayats become self-sustainable in paying electricity bills and generate an estimated 4,000 MW of electricity annually,” he said.</p><p><em>DH</em> in its March 6 edition had reported that Rural development is among the departments that has one of the highest electricity pending bills in the state.</p>