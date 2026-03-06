<p>Bengaluru: At a time when the social justice credentials of the Congress government have come under the scanner, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has sought to assuage his key constituency through a slew of Budgetary promises, including establishment of an ST commission and formation of a Buddhist Development Corporation.</p><p>Tabling his record-extending 17th Budget on Friday, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said: “With a view to safeguard the rights of Scheduled Tribes a separate Scheduled Tribes Commission will be established to hear their grievances and issues.”</p>.Karnataka Budget 2026 | Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announces '11G model' for State development .<p>A section of the Ahinda (Kannada acronym for minorities, backward classes and SC and STs) communities — traditional supporters of the Congress and Siddaramaiah — have opposed the decision to use funds under Scheduled Caste Sub-Plan/ Tribal Sub-Plan (SCSP/TSP) Act for guarantees, not accepting the Jayaprakash Hegde commission’s report on social and educational survey and not providing a separate 1% reservation to 59 nomadic, semi-nomadic and highly sensitive SC communities, not repealing the Karnataka Protection of Right to Freedom of Religion Act, 2022 (anti-conversion law).</p><p>The promise to constitute an ST commission comes months after Siddaramaiah committed on the floor of the Assembly in August, 2025, to form a permanent SC Commission. These commissions are along the lines of the backward classes commission.</p><p>The announcement to form a Buddhist Development Corporation has brought cheer to several Dalit organisations, who had urged the chief minister to form such a corporation to support converts to Buddhism, many of whom are Dalits.</p><p>Alongside, Rs.100 crore have been earmarked for the Comprehensive development of Jain, Buddhist and Sikh communities under the minorities welfare department. \t</p><p>While Rs 44,632 crore has been announced for the SCSP/TSP Act (Rs 31,804 for SCSP and Rs 12,828 Crore for TSP), concerns remain over the usage of these funds — meant for asset creation and capacity building — for general sector schemes like guarantees.</p><p>Another key announcement is the formation of a high-level committee headed by the CM to oversee implementation of backward classes programmes, employment and educational reservations.</p><p>Rs 1,500 crore will be earmarked for Social Welfare, Scheduled Tribes, Backward Classes and Minorities Welfare corporations during the year 2026-27.</p><p>The chief minister has tried to pacify the nomadic communities by providing Rs 100 crore for the SC and ST nomadic and semi-nomadic development corporation. The Budget has also assured four special residential schools (one in each revenue division) for children from these communities.</p><p>In a move to also benefit the nomadic communities in the BC list, the chief minister announced that students from the 46 nomadic and semi-nomadic communities in the OBC list will also get the facilities provided to SC/ST students for PG courses in universities.</p><p>The government has decided to start 10 \tSaint Shishunala Shariff Residential Schools CBSE curriculum under the minorities welfare department at a cost of Rs 10 crore. </p><p>The budget announced a One-Time Settlement Scheme by interest waiver \tfor those who repay the principal loans availed before 31-03-2021 from Corporations under SC, ST, Backward Classes and Minorities Departments. \t</p><p>The Budget has also announced to upgrade 117 Maulana Azad Model Schools and Urdu Schools as Karnataka Public Schools at a cost of Rs 600 crore. In the current year, additional 100 schools will be upgraded under \tthe same model at a cost of Rs.400 crore.</p>