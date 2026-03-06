<p>Karnataka Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Siddaramaiah">Siddaramaiah</a><strong><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Siddaramaiah"> </a></strong>on Friday announced 11 sustainable models that the government would focus on for the development of the state. </p><p>In his budget speech, Siddaramaiah said that the state has set a capital of Rs 4.48 lakh crore for Financial Year 2026-27. </p>.Karnataka Budget 2026 Live Updates | Rs 44,632 crore earmarked for KSCSTSP: CM Siddaramaiah.<p>The 11 sustainable models, which he termed as the "11G model" include: Guarantee economy, good public education, good health to all, grassroots economy, good governance, gig economy, geographical equality, global trade economy, global protein economy, green economy, and a growing urban economy.</p><p>The chief minister said that Karnataka's SGDP had grown at 8.1 per cent in 2025-26, higher than the national average of 7.4 per cent. </p><p>Earlier, Siddaramaiah began tabling the Budget -- a record 17th one in his career -- with a vachana by Akkamma.</p><p>The Chief Minister said the Central government’s tax policy changes posed challenges for the State’s finances, but due to the Congress government’s effective resource management steps, financial stability has been maintained. He added that Karnataka had collected Rs 1.32 Lakh crore GST in the previous year. </p>