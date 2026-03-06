<p>Bengaluru: The usage of social media for children under the age of 16 years will be restricted in Karnataka.</p><p>Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced this in his Budget speech on Friday (March 6). </p><p>In his budget speech CM quoted that ''with the objective of preventing adverse effects of increasing mobile usage on children, usage of social media will be banned for children under the age of 16."</p>.Karnataka mulls mobile phone ban for under-16s amid addiction fears.<p>During one of his recent meetings with the Vice Chancellors of state-run universities Siddaramaiah sought the opinion of Vice Chancellors about a mobile ban for children below the age of 16 years. </p><p>However, stakeholders including teachers and academicians suggested regulating usage instead of complete ban.</p><p>However, with the announcement made in the budget, the social media usage will be restricted for children below the age of 16 years. This includes Instagram, Facebook, X etc.</p><p>It may be also be recalled that the government has recently launched a campaign "Mobile Bidi Pustaka Hidi" to encourage children to read books and visit libraries.</p>