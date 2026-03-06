<p>Presenting the 2026 state budget, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Siddaramaiah">Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah</a> on Friday, March 6, announced that children under the age of 16 will be banned from using social media. "To prevent adverse effects of increasing mobile usage on children, usage of social media will be banned for children under the age of 16," said Siddaramaiah. </p><p>Last month Siddaramaiah had discussed this issue in the meeting of Vice-Chancellors (VC) conclave held in Bengaluru and sought opinions of VCs. During the discussion, the CM had raised concerns about addiction to mobile, online gaming, impact of social on academics and physical fitness of children. </p>.Karnataka Budget 2026 | Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announces '11G model' for State development .<p>It can be also be recalled that the government has recently launched a campaign "Mobile Bidi Pustaka Hidi" to encourage children to read books and visit libraries.</p>