Karnataka Budget 2026: CM Siddaramaiah announces social media ban for children under 16 years

Last month Siddaramaiah had discussed this issue in the meeting of Vice-Chancellors (VC) conclave held in Bengaluru and sought opinions of VCs.
Last Updated : 06 March 2026, 06:04 IST
Published 06 March 2026, 06:04 IST
