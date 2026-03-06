<p>Bengaluru: Karnataka will not see a revenue-surplus budget until 2029-30, the Medium Term Fiscal Plan (MTFP) 2026-30 said Friday, blaming this on GST rationalisation and “the consequent revenue loss” of around Rs 15,000 crore in the new fiscal year. </p><p>The government had earlier projected that the state will become revenue-surplus in 2027-28. </p><p>“This target has been deferred,” the MTFP said. “The GST shortfall, along with the rigidity of committed revenue expenditure, is expected to sustain a revenue deficit in the initial years of the projection period,” it said. </p>.<p>“With strengthened own-revenue mobilisation and improved compliance, the revenue balance is projected to improve gradually, and the attainment of revenue surplus is now envisaged in 2029–30,” the MTFP said. </p><p>On Friday, Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/karnataka-budget-2026-what-does-bengaluru-get-3922249">Siddaramaiah presented the 2026-27 Budget</a> with a revenue deficit of Rs 22,957 crore. Karnataka has been under revenue deficit since 2023-24. </p><p>The MTFP underlined the need to strike a balance between developmental spending, welfare commitments and fiscal prudence. This balance “remains central to supporting long-term growth and maintaining service delivery outcomes,” it said. </p><p>According to MTFP, the state could face “emerging challenges of urban infrastructure stress, climate variability, external trade uncertainty in the merchandise sector and evolving national taxation and transfer frameworks.”</p>.Karnataka Budget 2026 Highlights | CM sets Rs 45,000 crore target for State \nExcise for financial year 2026–27 .<p>The MTFP projections are also based on “key risks”. They include: possible shifts in Union reliance on cesses and surcharges affecting divisible revenues, deviations in growth-inflation dynamics affecting revenue buoyancy and expenditure pressures, and execution risks in scaling up capital expenditure. </p><p>“The state will continue to adopt a cautious approach to projections while safeguarding fiscal buffers and prioritising high-impact expenditures,” the MTFP said.</p><p><strong>Tax relief</strong></p><p>Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced Friday a proposal to reduce sales tax on "environmentally friendly" Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) from 14.34 per cent to 5 per cent in order to promote its use in the industrial and transport sectors. </p><p>Siddaramaiah also proposed exempting persons who have paid the full tax due for a year from filing annual returns under the Karnataka Tax on Professions, Trades, Callings and Employments Act. "Further, enrolled persons who are exempt from profession tax, will also be relieved from the requirement of furnishing returns," he said.</p>