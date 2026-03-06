Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Karnataka Budget 2026-27 | Fiscal woes: No revenue surplus for Karnataka until 2029-30

The government had earlier projected that the state will become revenue-surplus in 2027-28.
Last Updated : 06 March 2026, 16:35 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 06 March 2026, 16:35 IST
KarnatakaKarnataka BudgetSiddaramaia

Follow us on :

Follow Us