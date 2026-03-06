<p>Bengaluru: The Karnataka government has announced that the five corporations under the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) will mobilise funds for infrastructure projects by issuing municipal bonds. </p><p>This marks a new financing approach for the city’s civic administration, whose expenses are expected to shoot up after the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) was split into five corporations.</p>.Karnataka Budget 2026: CM Siddaramaiah announces social media ban for children under 16 years.<p>In his 2026–27 Budget speech, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday said the corporations will raise resources through municipal bonds based on their financial strength and balance sheets. He stressed that the creation of five corporations will ensure greater transparency, citizen-friendly governance and improved administrative efficiency in the rapidly expanding city.</p><p>The Budget also outlined several infrastructure initiatives for Bengaluru, some of which are already in the implementation stage. The government, CM said, has allocated Rs 1,255 crore for ward road development, Rs 1,700 crore for white-topping 158 km of roads, and Rs 1,936 crore for the development of arterial and sub-arterial roads across the city. He also committed Rs 450 crore for the development of the Outer Ring Road corridor.</p><p>Namma Metro currently operates across 96 km, serving nearly 10 lakh commuters daily. In the Budget speech, the Chief Minister said an additional 41 km of metro lines will be completed during 2026–27, which is expected to benefit around 15 lakh commuters every day. “Out of Rs 67,460 crore expenditure incurred till date, State share is Rs 59,376 crore and Central share is Rs 8,084 crore. The Central share accounts to only 12% against the 88% state share," he said.</p><p>A 9kms pedestrian walkway along the Outer Ring Road metro viaduct will also be constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 160 crore with sponsorship from the Outer Ring Road Companies Association (ORRCA), he said. </p><p>To strengthen the city’s water supply, about 1.40 crore residents currently receive 2,225 MLD of water through Phases I to V of the Cauvery Water Supply Scheme. Siddaramaiah said the government has now formulated the Cauvery Phase VI project, estimated to cost Rs 6,939 crore, with assistance from JICA to supply an additional six TMC of water.</p><p>In a bid to ease traffic congestion, the government will also initiate land acquisition for Phase I of the 73-km Bengaluru Business Corridor between Tumkuru Road and Hosur Road, with compensation to farmers to be distributed on priority. The project will be completed within four years, he said. </p><p>The budget also made references to the government’s plan of building Rs 40,000 crore North - South and East - West corridors as well as a short tunnel at Hebbal Junction at an estimated cost of Rs 2,250 crore.</p><p>To reduce traffic congestion in Bengaluru city, CM said the government would construct an intermediate ring road between Nelamangala, Tavarekere and Bidadi.</p>