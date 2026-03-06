<p>Bengaluru: In the State Budget 2026-27, the Karnataka government announced a significant focus on expanding <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=railways">railway </a>connectivity and strengthening transport logistics across the state.</p><p>According to Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Siddaramaiah">Siddaramaiah</a>, nine railway routes are being implemented in partnership with the Ministry of Railways under a 50:50 cost-sharing arrangement. </p><p>The state has already spent Rs 2,950 crore towards land acquisition and Rs 2,682 crore on construction works for these projects. For the financial year 2026–27, the government has earmarked Rs 600 crore to continue the works. </p>.Karnataka Budget 2026 Live Updates | Leopard Rehabilitation Centre to come up at Bannerghatta: CM.<p>Among the key railway projects proposed are new lines connecting Ginigera–Raichur, Tumakuru-Rayadurg, Chikkamagaluru-Belur, Kudchi-Bagalkot, Gadag-Wadi, Tumakuru-Davanagere, Belur-Hassan, Shivamogga-Shikaripura-Ranibennur and Dharwad-Kittur-Belagavi. </p><p>These routes are aimed at improving regional connectivity, boosting freight movement and supporting economic activity in different parts of the state. </p><p>The budget states that the cost of construction and land acquisition for the Ginigera–Raichur and Tumakuru–Rayadurg railway lines will be shared equally between the Centre and the State. </p><p>For the remaining routes, the State government will bear the entire cost of land acquisition along with half of the construction cost. </p><p>Apart from new railway lines, the government has also proposed strengthening suburban and rail infrastructure around Bengaluru. </p>.Karnataka Budget 2026 | From tunnel roads to metro expansion: What Bengaluru gets to make it 'world's most livable city'.<p>Land acquisition for Corridor-2 of the Bengaluru Suburban Railway Project, between Benniganahalli and Chikkabanavara, has been completed, and construction is currently underway. </p><p>Acquisition of land for Corridor-4 between Heelalige and Rajanukunte is also in progress, with the project targeted for completion by December 2030. </p><p>The budget has allocated Rs 500 crore for the project during the current year. </p><p>Railway capacity enhancement works are also underway. The Baiyappanahalli-Hosur and Yeshwanthpur-Channasandra railway line doubling project, estimated to cost Rs 812 crore, is being implemented with the state contributing Rs 406 crore. </p><p>Doubling works covering 14 km have already been completed and opened for public use, while Rs 100 crore has been allocated in the current year to continue the project. </p><p>The budget also noted that the government plans to introduce a comprehensive multimodal logistics policy aimed at strengthening cargo transport and improving connectivity between rail, road and port infrastructure.</p>