<p>Bengaluru: In a major overhaul of the 60-year-old Karnataka Excise Act, Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=siddaramaiah">Siddaramaiah </a>on Friday announced a shift to a global taxation standard and the complete deregulation of alcohol pricing.</p><p>Presenting his record 17th budget the chief minister introduced the Alcohol-in-Beverage (AIB) excise duty structure. </p><p>Starting April 2026, taxes will be levied based on actual <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=alcohol">alcohol </a>content rather than total volume. This transition will be phased in over the next three to four years to avoid market disruption.</p><p><strong>Major industry reforms</strong></p><p>He said that the government has ended its role in fixing liquor prices. Under the new policy, price fixation is deregulated, allowing manufacturers to place their products in slabs based on market competition. To simplify the process, the existing 16 pricing slabs have been halved to 8 slabs.</p><p>Licensing is also getting a digital makeover. Manufacturing licences will now be auto-renewed, while label approvals and occasional licences (CL-5) will be auto-generated through online self-declaration, removing manual intervention and hurdles.</p><p><strong>Tech and tourism push</strong></p><p>To curb revenue leakage, the state is replacing physical escorts for liquor dispatches with blockchain-based tracking and geo-fenced e-lock systems. In a boost for the industry, distilleries and breweries are now permitted 24-hour operations.</p><p>The budget also looks to tap into "alcobeer tourism". Distilleries and breweries will be allowed to host tasting sessions and sell products directly to tourists on their premises. </p><p>Additionally, the mandatory requirement to display malt and sugar content on beer labels has been removed.</p><p><strong>Revenue and social cost</strong></p><p>The government reported a 12.7 per cent growth in excise revenue for the current fiscal year, reaching Rs 36,492 crore by February. For the 2026-27 financial year, the state has set an ambitious revenue target of Rs 45,000 crore.</p><p>While the Excise Department focuses on revenue and compliance, the Health Department will now lead public health interventions, including de-addiction and rehabilitation initiatives, to address the social impact of alcohol consumption.</p>