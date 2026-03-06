LIVE Karnataka Budget 2026 Live Updates | Siddaramaiah to present his record 17th budget

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is set to present his milestone 17th State Budget at a time when Karnataka's 'fiscal belt is tightening' to its limit. Despite the record-extending nature of the Budget presentation, the government is grappling with revenue shortfall, attributed largely to recent GST rate rationalisations that have dented State collections, and rising expenditure commitments. The five guarantee schemes continue to be the cornerstone of the State's expenditure, with last year's allocation standing at over Rs 51,000 crore. While the Finance Department has warned of 'frightening implications' for other sectors, the Chief Minister has signaled that these schemes are 'strategic investments' and will continue.