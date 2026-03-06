<p>Bengaluru: As many as 12 new police stations, additional recruitment, a new urban policing innovation centre, a new platform for traffic management and a drug addiction centre at the Bengaluru prison, along with sophisticated security equipment, were among the announcements made by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday. </p><p>Siddaramaiah is presenting his record 17th Budget. “With a view to effectively managing traffic congestion in Bengaluru, an integrated digital platform will be developed for Rs 25 crore by collecting and analysing data separately by various traffic management agencies to facilitate a smooth traffic system,” he said. </p><p>The Chief Minister announced 12 new police stations to be set up during 2026-27 for the efficient management of law and order and traffic in the state. </p>.Karnataka Budget 2026 | Five Bengaluru corporations to raise funds through municipal bonds.<p>“Further, 10 new police station buildings will be constructed at the cost of Rs 30 crore during the current year,” he said. </p><p>Siddaramaiah said under ‘Operation Parishuddikarana’, sophisticated security equipment, including Artificial Intrusion Detection System, CCTV, and body-worn cameras, will be provided at Rs 20 crore to prevent illegal use of mobile devices, consumption of ganja and other prohibited items, and any other illegal activities in all state prisons. </p><p>“A permanent Police and Police Auxiliary Services Recruitment Board will be established to do recruitment systematically, transparently and regularly in the Home Department.</p><p>“During the current year, 8,000 various vacant posts in the Home Department will be filled through direct recruitment. During the last three years, 5,911 vacancies in the Karnataka State Police Department have been filled through direct recruitment. A ‘Drug De-Addiction Centre’ will be established in the Bengaluru Central Prison.” Siddaramaiah said. </p><p><strong>Other announcements: </strong></p><p>*Urban Policing Innovation Centre for Bengaluru (managed in collaboration with GBA and corporate entities through CSR funds)</p><p>*Construction of quarters under the ‘Police Gruha Scheme’ at Rs 250 crore</p><p>*Permanent barracks for 1,000 personnel deployed for bandobast deputies during Legislature Session in Belagavi at Rs 20 crore </p><p>*New vehicles at Rs 75 crore to increase mobility in the Home Department</p><p>*Action plan for new sophisticated communication devices, forensic equipment, etc</p><p>*Anti-Narcotic Task Force will be strengthened at Rs 10 crore</p><p>*Rs 50 crore under K-SAFE-2 for building construction works, and to provide vehicles and modern firefighting and rescue equipment</p><p>*Aerial ladder platform vehicle reaching a height of 53-54 metres will be provided this year</p><p>*Food allowance for firefighters increased from Rs 150 to Rs 300</p><p>*The second phase works of Mangaluru Central Prison and construction of Raichur District Central Prison will be taken up this year.</p>