<p>Bengaluru: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday unveiled a roadmap for the Kannada and Culture Department, placing heavy emphasis on literary legacies and the preservation of folk traditions.</p><p>The 2026-27 budget, the Chief Minister’s record 17th, allocates significant funds to honour literary stalwarts and tribal artists, while also expanding the state’s institutional reach through new academies and university chairs.</p><p><strong>Literary tributes and centenaries</strong></p><p>A major highlight of the cultural budget is the birth centenary celebration of National Poet G S Shivarudrappa. The government has earmarked Rs 2 crore for a series of events including poetry symposiums, seminars, and the publication of his comprehensive literary volumes. To encourage future scholars, a national fellowship and the GSS Award will also be instituted.</p>.Karnataka Budget 2026| More police stations, sophisticated prison equipment proposed .<p>A dedicated Chair will be established in the name of Jnanpith Awardee U R Ananthamurthy at Kuvempu University. The government also plans to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Dalit Literature Movement by publishing "Ardhashatamanada Dalita Sahitya," a collection featuring works by the late Siddalingaiah and other prominent Dalit writers, with an allocation of Rs 1 crore.</p><p><strong>Preserving folklore and tribal arts</strong></p><p>To bring folk and tribal art forms into the mainstream, "Janapada Sangama," a new cultural event will be launched to showcase for tribal artists and scholars, funded at Rs 2 crore. </p><p>Additionally, the 'Bengaluru Habba' will see a collaborative effort to organise theater (Rangabhoomi), fine arts (Lalitha kale), and sculpture (Shilpakale) exhibitions annually, costing Rs 5 crore.</p><p>The Chamarajendra College of Visual Arts (CAVA) is set for a facelift with Rs 2 crore for a well-equipped art gallery, auditorium, and sculpture pedestals. Similarly, the Gubbi Veeranna Kalamandira in Tumakuru will be upgraded at a cost of Rs 3 crore.</p><p>In a bid to make Kannada classical literature accessible to the younger generation, the Karnataka Sahitya Academy will publish the works of ancient poets like Pampa, Ranna, Basava, Kanaka and Purandara Dasas using "short sentences and colour pictures" tailored for children.</p><p>To keep the flame of the freedom struggle alive, a book titled "Anamika Swatantrya Horatagararu" will be released, detailing the lives of 59 Kannadigas who were imprisoned in the Andaman Islands.</p><p><strong>Reaching out to specific linguistic and cultural pockets:</strong></p><p>Havyaka bhasha academy: A new academy will be established to strengthen the Havyaka language.</p><p>Banjara encyclopaedia: A comprehensive work covering the history, food, and crafts of the Gor Banjara community will be published.</p><p>Karaga support: Rs 2 crore has been set aside to support the 180 Karaga festivals celebrated by the Tigala community across the state.</p>