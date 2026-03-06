<p>Karnataka Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/siddaramaiah">Siddaramaiah </a>will better his record by presenting his 17th State Budget on Friday. This milestone cements his position as the leader with the most Budget presentations in Karnataka's history and brings him to the verge of equalling the national record for State Budgets.</p><p>Siddaramaiah's 17th presentation places him among an elite group of Indian political veterans who have shaped State economies over decades.</p>.<p><em><strong>Follow our LIVE coverage of Karnataka Budget 2026 <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/karnataka-budget-2026-live-updates-siddaramaiahs-record-17th-budget-guarantee-schemes-anna-bhagya-gruha-lakshmi-gruha-jyoti-yuva-nidhi-shakti-state-budget-updates-3920713">here</a></strong></em></p>.<p>Here is the list of leaders who have presented the most number of State Budgets.</p><ul><li><p>The record for the most number of State Budget presentations is held by <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/vajubhai-vala">Vajubhai R Vala</a>. The BJP veteran holds the all-time national record, having steered Gujarat’s finances through 18 Budget presentations between 1998 and 2012. Later, Vala was the Governor of Karnataka from 2014 to 2021. </p></li><li><p>Siddaramaiah: 17 Budgets — by presenting the 2026-27 Karnataka Budget, he surpasses all other contemporaries to sit just one step behind Vala’s national tally.</p></li><li><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/former-andhra-pradesh-cm-konijeti-rosaiah-passes-away-1057478.html">K Rosaiah</a>: 16 Budgets — a legendary figure in undivided Andhra Pradesh and also a former Chief Minister, Rosaiah was known for his expertise in handling the State's exchequer during his long political career. He held the distinction of presenting the Budget seven times in a row.</p></li><li><p>Tarun Gogoi: 15 Budgets — the former Assam Chief Minister presented 15 consecutive Budgets during his three-term tenure.</p></li><li><p>V R Nedunchezhian: 14 Budgets — remains the record-holder for Tamil Nadu. He served as Finance Minister for 12 years in the Cabinets led by M G Ramachandran and J Jayalalithaa.</p></li><li><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/ramakrishna-hedge-the-consensus-builder-1207638.html">Ramakrishna Hegde</a>: 13 Budgets — the former Karnataka Chief Minister and Finance Minister presented 13 State Budgets and held the record for the highest number of Budget presentations in the State for decades.</p></li><li><p>K M Mani: 13 Budgets — the veteran politician in Kerala held the Finance portfolio in various UDF governments for many years and presented 13 Budgets.</p></li></ul>.<p>Earlier, Siddaramaiah has presented seven Budgets as Deputy Chief Minister. He has presented the Budget under three Chief Ministers — twice under H D Deve Gowda in 1995 and 1996, three times under J H Patel in 1997, 1998 and 1999, and twice under N Dharam Singh in 2005 and 2006.</p>