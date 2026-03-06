<p>Karnataka Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/siddaramaiah">Siddaramaiah </a>on Friday presented the record 17th State Budget of his career. The three-and-a-half-hour-long budget speech was peppered with verses of 12th century Vachanakaras, quotations from B R Ambedkar, and lines of poems by Dinakara Desai and Rashtrakavi Kuvempu.</p><p>Siddaramaiah began the Budget speech by saying, "We are aware of the expectations of the seven crore Kannadigas of this State. Our government is working with commitment towards realising their dreams. This Budget is a live document echoing the dreams and confidence of farmers, marginalised sections, workers, women, vulnerable groups, minorities, students, youth, and those engaged in trade and industry." He then quoted a verse by 12th century Vachanakarti Akkamma. </p>.Karnataka Budget 2026 | Siddaramaiah taps into ‘Kannada Pride’ with centenary tributes, cultural academies.<p>He said the Budget had been designed with a vision to build a bright future for the State, and quoted Ambedkar: "With justice on our side I don't see how we can lose our battle. The battle to me is a matter of joy. The battle is in the fullest sense spiritual."</p><p>Siddaramaiah highlighted the government's flagship welfare initiatives and said the Congress government prioritised economic security and social stability soon after coming to power in 2023 through the 'guarantee' schemes, which are based on the concept of universal basic income.</p><p>He said the government was at the same time investing substantially in people-centric welfare programmes, based on premise by Amartya Sen that “economic growth that neglects investment in human development is not only unstable but unethical”. </p><p>Before speaking on the proposals on the agriculture sector, he recited a verse by 12th century Vachanakara Shivalenka Manchanna. Siddaramaiah then said that the government was inspired by the firm belief that "Karnataka prospers if the farmer prospers."</p>.Karnataka Budget 2026 | Amid social justice concerns, CM announces slew of schemes for core constituency.<p>Prior to announcing the proposals for the water resources sector, he quoted lines of writer K P Poornachandra Tejaswi on the importance of rivers for society. </p><p>The Chief Minister later quoted lines by poet and journalist B M Basheer and poet Siddalingaiah. </p><p>Before announcing a series of education, welfare and infrastructure initiatives for minority communities in the State, he quoted a verse by B R Lakshman Rao on the importance of humanity. </p><p>He also recited lines from Kuvempu's poem on the importance of having scientific temper. </p><p>He concluded the budget by saying: "The principles of Sarvodaya, self-reliance, and Antyodaya propounded by Mahatma Gandhi form the moral foundation of this Budget. Guided by Gandhiji’s vision of ʻdevelopment that wipes the tears of the last person’, our endeavour is to move forward, on the path of Buddha’s compassion, Basavanna’s dignity of labour and commitment to work, and Dr Ambedkar’s ideals of social justice."</p>