Karnataka Budget 2026 | State Road Transport Corporations to add 1,000 diesel, 4,000 electric buses

This is in addition to the 2,000 buses announced in the previous budget, taking the total number of buses added over the last three years to 6,596 across transport corporations.
Last Updated : 06 March 2026, 07:11 IST
Published 06 March 2026, 07:11 IST
