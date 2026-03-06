<p>Bengaluru: To improve services of the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=KSRTC">State Road Transport Corporations</a>, the Karnataka government has proposed the procurement of 1,000 new diesel buses during 2026–27 in the State Budget. </p><p>This is in addition to the 2,000 buses announced in the previous budget, taking the total number of buses added over the last three years to 6,596 across transport corporations.</p><p>The budget also places significant emphasis on electric mobility. Under the Karnataka Electric Bus Program, to be implemented with assistance from the World Bank at a cost of Rs 2,000 crore, the state plans to induct 4,000 electric buses. </p><p>To support the transition, 32 depots of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Bengaluru%20">Bengaluru </a>Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) and 62 depots belonging to other state transport corporations will be upgraded to facilitate electric bus operations.</p>.Karnataka Budget 2026 Live Updates | Vaishnodevi pilgrims to get Rs 5,000 assistance each: CM.<p>Road safety and traffic management have also received attention in the budget. </p><p><strong>Road Safety</strong></p><p>The government plans to develop a modern software system and dashboard to identify and monitor accident black spots across the state, including in Bengaluru. The system will be developed at a cost of Rs 5 crore in collaboration with IIT Madras and the National Informatics Centre.</p><p>Several infrastructure projects have also been proposed. New bus stands will be constructed in Ramdurga, Honnali and Gadag, while a bus depot will be set up in Tarikere to improve connectivity and passenger facilities.</p><p>Additionally, automated driving test tracks will be established in Chikkamagaluru and Tumakuru at a cost of Rs 12 crore, and a vehicle seizure yard will be built in Tumakuru for Rs 5 crore. Rooftop solar systems will also be installed at 25 Regional Transport Offices, driving tracks and automated testing stations at a cost of Rs 10 crore.</p>.Karnataka Budget 2026 | Liquor prices in state no longer to be fixed by govt, here’s what changes.<p>The transport department has also reported strong revenue growth, collecting Rs 11,630 crore up to February 2026, an increase of 8.5 per cent over the previous year, shared CM Siddaramaiah, setting a revenue target of Rs 15,500 crore for 2026–27.</p><p><strong>Aviation sector</strong> </p><p>The budget has also proposed steps to strengthen aviation infrastructure in the state. The chief minister highlighted the feasibility report to be prepared for Bengaluru’s second airport after boating technical advice from the Airports Authority of India. </p><p>The state has also released Rs 1,593 crore so far for the development of seven domestic airports and earmarked Rs 200 crore for the current year. Flight training and aircraft manufacturing or assembly activities will also be taken up on a public-private partnership basis at Vijayapura and Shivamogga airports.</p>