<p>Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday announced several initiatives for the tourism sector in the 2026-2027 budget with a focus on promoting coastal tourism and enhancing skills of tour guides. </p><p>To develop unique tourism opportunities, the Coastal Districts of Karnataka will be prepared to harness the potential. </p><p>A Comprehensive Coastal Tourism Development plan will be prepared to develop tourism. However, specific financial allocations were not announced. </p><p>Anjanadri Hill near Hampi will be developed as a world famous tourist destination at cost of Rs 100 crore. After obtaining necessary forest and environment clearances from the Government of India and concurrence from UNESCO, the remaining development works will be completed on a priority basis.</p><p>At the cost of Rs 1 cr all the tourist guides, taxi drivers, auto drivers and security policy staff will be trained and soft skill training courses will be developed to enhance the professionalism of the same. Diploma courses specifically for the tour guides will be provided in selected universities. </p><p>A rope-way will be constructed in Public Private Partnership (PPP) modeL, connecting tourist locations of Mullayangiri, Seethalayyagiri and Kaimara in Chikmagalur district to develop the tourism sector in the region.</p><p>1,000 'smaraka mitras' will be identified, trained and accredited by the Tourism department with an aim to protect the 844 protected monuments and 1,000 unprotected monuments across the state. </p><p>Rs 10 crore will be provided for the remaining infrastructure development of Karnataka Exhibition Authority in Mysuru.</p><p>Aiming to boost cultural and heritage tourism, the government plans to develop Gadag-Kappatagudda-Lakkundi circuit of North Karnataka.</p>