Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Karnataka Budget 2026–27: Raise education allocation to 15%, say educationists

Educationists demand higher funding, permanent teacher recruitment, and a time-bound roadmap for RTE and State Education Policy implementation
Last Updated : 04 March 2026, 12:30 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 04 March 2026, 12:30 IST
EducationKarnataka NewsbudgetRTE ActKarnakata

Follow us on :

Follow Us