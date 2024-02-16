Karnataka Budget: CM earmarks Rs 150 crore for eco-tourism and revival of ancient water supply system

Bengaluru: Aiming to attract more tourists and investors, the state government will soon revise the Karnataka tourism policy to chalk out a blueprint for 2024-29, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said Friday in the state Assembly.

At present the tourism department is working according to the blueprint put out in the Karnataka Tourism Police 2020-25.

The chief minister also earmarked Rs 100 crore for the development of the Anjanadri Hill in Koppal, the fabled birthplace of Lord Hanuman.

Though the project was announced during the Basavaraj Bommai-led BJP government, Congress claimed that only Rs 10 crore was released so far for the project. The government has also earmarked Rs 15 crore to revive the ancient water supply system— ‘karez’ in Bidar and Vijayapura districts.