Karnataka Budget | CM Siddaramaiah invokes Bheeshma, blames Centre for fiscal strain

<p>Bengaluru: </p>.<p>Invoking the philosophy of Bheeshma to drive home his point on cooperative federalism, the CM Siddaramaiah used his Budget speech to sharply target the Centre, blaming it for worsening Karnataka’s fiscal stress even as criticism mounts over the State’s own spending priorities.</p>.<p>“The cow that yields abundant milk requires proper care. If that cow becomes weak, the entire cowherd suffers,” Siddaramaiah said, arguing that Karnataka, among the country’s highest tax-contributing states, was being "shortchanged" by the Centre. He alleged that the Centre’s failure to fully compensate for GST revenue loss, non-devolution of cesses and surcharges, and lower tax devolution recommended by the 15th Finance Commission had compounded the state’s fiscal challenges.</p>.<p>He flagged concerns over the state’s reduced share in Centrally sponsored schemes and what he described as "untimely" GST rate rationalisation.</p>.<p class="CrossHead">'K'taka devpt model'</p>.<p>However, Siddaramaiah insisted the government had maintained fiscal discipline and continued economic growth "despite non-cooperation from union government." He defended the guarantees as part of what he called the "unique Karnataka development model."</p>.<p>"The guarantees are not freebies but strategic investments made on economic and social principles based on the Universal Basic Income concept," he said. A political flashpoint was the state’s recent decision to oppose the Centre’s proposed replacement for the UPA-era Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act scheme with VB G RAM G programme.</p>.<p>He accused the Centre of systematically weakening the rural employment programme, warning that it threatened people’s right to work and increased the financial burden on states.</p>.<p>Over the past three years, works worth Rs 21,411 crore had been undertaken in Karnataka under the scheme, creating 16 lakh assets and providing employment to 80.2 lakh households, including 25.6 lakh SC and 9.4 lakh ST households.</p>.<p>Calling for a fairer tax devolution formula that recognises both equity and efficiency, he said states contributing significantly to the national economy must be rewarded.</p>.<p>But aas critics note, the bigger concern may be the political fireworks within the Congress as the power tussle intensifies.</p>