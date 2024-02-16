Karnataka Budget: CM strongly defends guarantee schemes, attacks Centre for 'anti-people' decisions

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday strongly defended his government's guarantee schemes, asserting that they are not "election gimmicks", while strongly criticising the Centre for its "anti-people" decisions.

Presenting the state budget for 2024-25 in the Legislative Assembly, he said the tax slabs for Indian Made Liquor (IML) and beer are proposed to be revised, in order to rationalise them and make them competitive with neighbouring states.

This was Siddaramaiah's record 15th budget as Finance Minister of Karnataka, and the second under the present Congress regime. He said his government is marching ahead towards setting a new example of Karnataka Model of Development founded on the principles of justice, equality and fraternity enshrined in our Constitution.

Claiming that the UPA Government during its tenure at the Centre, had taken up people-centric schemes and legislations to provide food security, healthcare, education, employment, Siddaramaiah said, "however, the anti-people decisions of the Central Government for the last 10 years have led to alarming developments such as widening inequality, concentration of wealth in (a) few hands and crony capitalism."

"Therefore our State Government has undertaken the work left undone by the Central Government which has abdicated its responsibility. Our guarantee schemes are not just election gimmicks. They are the result of the feedback obtained during 'Bharat Jodo Yatra'," he said.

These schemes are earnest efforts to create jobs and enhance purchasing power of the people, he further said, adding that these programmes are aimed at creating a just and fair society by redistribution of wealth. Siddarmaiah said through the five guarantee schemes, the government is putting Rs 52,000 crore in the hands of crores of people during 2024-25.

An average of Rs 50,000 to Rs.55,000 is transferred to each family every year through guarantee schemes, he said,

"The implementation of guarantee schemes has brought us admiration from the entire world. The positive economic and social impact of the guarantee schemes will become more clear with time. Many countries and international agencies are studying and appreciating our work."

The Chief Minister also hit out at opponents accusing them of making all efforts to lower the morale of his administration by negative propaganda that the government has gone bankrupt and economy has collapsed in the State due to guarantees, which they describe as freebies or "Bitti Bhagyas."