Karnataka Budget: Government earns Rs 28k crore tax revenue from excise; liquor prices to be revised again

Bengaluru: The Karnataka government in 2023-24, up to January, earned Rs 28,181 crore in tax revenue directly from the State Excise, revealed Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday.
Yet another revision in the tax slabs for Indian Made Liquor (IML) and beer was announced as the Chief Minister presented the 2024-25 state budget in the Karnataka Assembly. This would be the third revision announced by the Congress government since it came to power in 2023.
“The revenue collection target for 2024-25 to the Excise Department has been fixed at Rs. 38,525 crore,” the Chief Minister said.
Siddaramaih also announced that all the services rendered by the excise department will be digitised.
“Timelines will be fixed for various services, failing in which the approval will be made automative,” he said.
