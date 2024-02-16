Karnataka Budget: Man-animal conflict in focus, new task force for Bandipur

Bengaluru: Mitigating man-animal conflicts and strengthening the state’s pollution control mechanism were among the areas prioritised under the forest, ecology and environment sector in the 2024-25 state budget.

Citing man-animal conflicts as a “blazing issue” before the state government, Siddaramaiah noted that more than Rs 201 crore has been spent on protecting crops and people residing in areas bordering forests. As part of efforts to address these conflicts, the government had earmarked Rs 100 crore in the previous budget, to construct railway barricades. The funds have been used, so far, for constructing 78 km of these barricades; their construction will remain a priority during the current year.

The budget allocated Rs 40 crore to strengthen the existing seven elephant and two leopard task forces. A new task force will be formed for Bandipur during the current year. An allocation of Rs 10 crore has been made to bolster these task forces. Additional personnel and advanced technologies will be brought in with this allocation.