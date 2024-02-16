Karnataka Budget: Man-animal conflict in focus, new task force for Bandipur

Bengaluru: Mitigating man-animal conflicts and strengthening the state’s pollution control mechanism were among the areas prioritised under the forest, ecology and environment sector in the 2024-25 state budget.
Citing man-animal conflicts as a “blazing issue” before the state government, Siddaramaiah noted that more than Rs 201 crore has been spent on protecting crops and people residing in areas bordering forests. As part of efforts to address these conflicts, the government had earmarked Rs 100 crore in the previous budget, to construct railway barricades. The funds have been used, so far, for constructing 78 km of these barricades; their construction will remain a priority during the current year.
The budget allocated Rs 40 crore to strengthen the existing seven elephant and two leopard task forces. A new task force will be formed for Bandipur during the current year. An allocation of Rs 10 crore has been made to bolster these task forces. Additional personnel and advanced technologies will be brought in with this allocation.
Under various programmes like Siri Chandana Vana, Devarakadu plantations and the Green Karnataka programme, 2.74 crore saplings are planted, creating 50,225 hectares of plantation across the state.
New, improved KSPCB
A single-window mechanism will be created at the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB), to ensure more streamlined issuance of permissions and certificates.
The budget proposed a “simplified procedure” for obtaining a unified consent letter under the Water, Air and Environment Protection Act from the KSPCB. The move is aimed at promoting ease of doing business.
Siddaramaiah announced the establishment of 17 real-time water quality measurement stations and two environment laboratories from KSPCB. The upgrade of nine environment laboratories will also be initiated.
Ecotourism and conservation programmes in the Honnikeri reserve forest and nearby biodiverse areas of Bidar district have found support in the form of a Rs-15 crore grant. The budget also noted the government’s commitment to encourage the use of treated water in the apartments of Bengaluru.
Track live updates here