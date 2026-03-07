Karnataka Budget | Scheme to boost solar energy generation

<p>Bengaluru: The state government has announced a new scheme called 'Mukhya Mantri Saura Krishi Yojane’ on the lines of the Union government in a push for solar energy. </p>.<p>“Under this scheme, solar power plants with a capacity of 3,000 MW will be commissioned in KPTCL sub-centres under the Renewable Energy Service Company (Resco) model at an estimated cost of Rs 10,500 crore,” Siddaramaiah said. </p>.<p>The scheme is similar to the Kusum-C scheme being implemented by the Centre, where the government provides a subsidy to set up solar units near agricultural electricity feeders. </p>.<p>Rs 3,200 cr for BESS</p>.<p>Apart from that, the government has also earmarked Rs 3,400 crore to set up Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) that are crucial to boost the use of renewable energy. These systems will be set up at Huliyur, Pavagada and Kushtagi sub-stations.</p>.<p>To meet the increasing power demand, the government has also decided to set up 100 new substations across the state.</p>.<p class="CrossHead">1,250 EV charging stations</p>.<p>In a big push to promote the use of electric vehicles, the government has approved the setting up of 1,250 EV charging stations at public places at a cost of Rs 777 crore.</p>.<p>“Since our government assumed office, power generation has increased significantly. However, adequate infrastructure is required to supply this electricity efficiently to the people. The announcement of 100 new substations during 2026–27 is a decisive step. It helps ensure a reliable power supply to all,” Energy Minister K J George said. </p>.<p class="CrossHead">Incubation centre </p>.<p>To encourage startups in the renewable energy sector, the Energy Department has decided to set up an incubation centre, in collaboration with IIM Bangalore, the University of New South Wales, Australia and IISc at an estimated cost of Rs 20 crore.</p>.<p>At Rs 19,290 crore, subsidy for power consumed by agricultural pumpsets takes the lion's share of budget allocated for energy sector, followed by Rs 10,578 crore for implementation of free power – Gruha Jyothi scheme.</p>