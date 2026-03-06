Karnataka budget strikes balance between development, social justice: MLC K Shivakumar

<p>Mysuru: MLC K Shivakumar, on Friday, lauded Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/karnataka-budget-2026-27-siddaramaiah-vows-to-take-all-measures-to-safeguard-mgnrega-3922264">Siddaramaiah</a>’s Rs 4,48,004 crore budget, describing it as a pro-poor and development-oriented roadmap that protects the interests of all communities.</p><p>Speaking on the fiscal highlights, Shivakumar stated that the Chief Minister has prioritised health, education, employment, and agriculture, setting the stage for the state's holistic progress under the core concept of social justice.</p>.<p><strong>Focus on healthcare and culture</strong></p><p>The MLC highlighted the allocation of Rs 180 crore to upgrade Sri Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research in Mysuru. “The addition of 200 beds will significantly benefit patients from Mandya, Hassan, Kodagu, and Chamarajanagar districts,” he said.</p><p>He welcomed the decision to develop Kanagal village in Periyapatna Taluk — the birthplace of legendary Kannada film director Puttanna Kanagal — as a cultural tourist destination.</p>.Karnataka Budget 2026 | Amid social justice concerns, CM announces slew of schemes for core constituency.<p><strong>Welfare measures</strong></p><p>“The budget has addressed my long-standing social demands, including a monthly honorarium of Rs 6,000 for Buddhist Bhikkhus and the establishment of a Buddhist Development Corporation. Regarding the Devadasi community, the government has proposed a study committee and steps to encourage education of their children,” he said.</p><p><strong>Empowering SC/ST</strong></p><p>Underlining the government's commitment to the marginalised, the MLC pointed to the allocation of Rs 44,632 crore under the SCSP and TSP schemes. "The improvement of 2,000 SC/ST colonies into 'Pragati Colonies' with an investment of Rs 1 crore each proves is welcome," he added.</p><p>Shivakumar commended the ‘Rohit Vemula Act’ to prevent caste-based discrimination in universities. </p>