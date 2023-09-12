Karnataka buffalo thief arrested from Maharashtra 57 years after crime

A man was arrested on Monday for allegedly stealing two buffaloes and a calf 57 years ago. Ganapati Vagmore, aged 77, who was absconding for nearly six decades was finally nabbed by the police. The police had earlier arrested another accused in the crime, Kishan, who died in 2020. They had also produced his death certificate at the court.
A farmer named Muralidhar Kulkarni had filed a complaint over the theft of his two buffaloes and a calf in 1965.
The Mehkar Police Station sub-inspectors Shivakumar, Chandrashekhar, and ASI Ambadas managed to trace the accused in his native Takalagaon village of Latur taluk in Maharashtra after a search operation.
The accused were working as daily wagers when the crime took place. The Superintendent of Police has lauded the efforts of the police officials by giving awards.
Mehkar Station PSI Shivakumar said that the Superintendent of Police had formed a committee to resolve long pending cases.
"The FIR was lodged based on the complaint filed by Muralidhar in Maharashtra Police Station. Later, the case was transferred to our police station as he hails from Mehkar village situated 20 kilometres from the border of Karnataka. The complainant also died a few months ago. The charge sheet was already filed before the court a few decades ago. The court will continue its hearing based on the evidence listed in the charge sheet," Shivakumar told DH.