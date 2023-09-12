Karnataka buffalo thief arrested from Maharashtra 57 years after crime

A man was arrested on Monday for allegedly stealing two buffaloes and a calf 57 years ago. Ganapati Vagmore, aged 77, who was absconding for nearly six decades was finally nabbed by the police. The police had earlier arrested another accused in the crime, Kishan, who died in 2020. They had also produced his death certificate at the court.

A farmer named Muralidhar Kulkarni had filed a complaint over the theft of his two buffaloes and a calf in 1965.

The Mehkar Police Station sub-inspectors Shivakumar, Chandrashekhar, and ASI Ambadas managed to trace the accused in his native Takalagaon village of Latur taluk in Maharashtra after a search operation.