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Karnataka bus strike looms from May 20 as RTC staff firm on pay hike, arrears demands

The committee, representing six employees' unions, said that the government must pay Rs 513.08 crore in arrears for 2020.
Last Updated : 13 May 2026, 16:31 IST
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Published 13 May 2026, 16:31 IST
Karnataka NewsStrikertc

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