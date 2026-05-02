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Karnataka bus strike from May 20; Transport unions call for indefinite protest

Union leaders warned that the state government would be solely responsible for any inconvenience caused to the general public.
Last Updated : 02 May 2026, 14:37 IST
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Published 02 May 2026, 14:37 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnataka State Road Transport Corporationbus strike

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