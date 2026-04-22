<p>Bengaluru: Businessman Ashok Kheny, a former Bidar South MLA, has petitioned Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot seeking a high-level investigation by the CBI or such other agency into “irregularities and misgovernance” in the Kalyana Karnataka Region Devleopment Board. Kheny pointed out that government allocated approximately Rs 26,878 crore to the Board since Nov 2013.</p>.Businessman alleges Rs 100-crore NSE share fraud, Bengaluru police file FIR.<p>“Despite this substantial allocation, there is little visible evidence of positive transformation in the region. “This is primarily due to absence of a scientific perspective plan/sub-regional plan that integrates economic planning with spatial planning,” he stated.</p>