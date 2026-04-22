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Karnataka: Businessman Ashok Kheny seeks probe into ‘irregularities’ in KKRDB

Kheny pointed out that government allocated approximately Rs 26,878 crore to the Board since Nov 2013.
Last Updated : 21 April 2026, 23:24 IST
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Published 21 April 2026, 23:24 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaAshok Kheny

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