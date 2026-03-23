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Karnataka: Businessman loses over Rs 15 crore in 'digital arrest' scam

The fraudsters posed as CBI officials, and called the senior citizen multiple times, including video calls, for nearly six weeks.
Last Updated : 23 March 2026, 05:02 IST
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Published 23 March 2026, 05:02 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaCrimeBelagavi

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