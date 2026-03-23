<p>81-year-old businessman from <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka">Karnataka's </a>Belagavi allegedly lost over Rs 15 crore in a "digital arrest scam". </p><p>The fraudsters posed as CBI officials, and called the senior citizen multiple times, including video calls, for nearly six weeks.</p><p>The fraudsters claimed that the victim had received a Rs 5 lakh commission for laundering Rs 25 lakh and that complaints have been filed against him for illegal financial activities.</p>.Digital arrest cases drop in Karnataka, but cyber crooks evolving .<p>Threatening to arrest him in a money laundering case, they coerced the victim into sharing his account and financial details with them and transferring the money to a "safe or government account".</p><p>The fraudster told the man he will get back the amount after the investigation. </p><p>However, the victim did not receive any communication from the callers and found all mobile numbers untraceable, following which he complained to the police last week.</p><p>The Cyber, Economic and Narcotics (CEN) police station officials, who investigated the case, traced the account to which the money was transferred and recovered only Rs 90 lakh.</p><p><em>(With PTI inputs)</em></p>