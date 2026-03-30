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Karnataka: Businessman slits throats of mother, sister & nephew, tries to kill self

The accused reportedly recorded a video and sent it to his relatives, stating that financial debt had pushed him to do it.
Last Updated : 29 March 2026, 21:13 IST
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Published 29 March 2026, 21:13 IST
BengaluruKarnatakaCrime

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