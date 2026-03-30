<p>Bengaluru: In a suspected murder-suicide pact driven by debt distress, a chit fund businessman allegedly slit the throat of his mother, sister and nephew before attempting to take his own life in a similar manner.</p>.<p>The incident was reported from Mellenahalli in Bidaraguppe gram panchayat limits of Anekal taluk on Bengaluru’s southern outskirts around 10 pm on Saturday.</p>.<p>Mohan Gowda (27) allegedly slit the throats of his mother Asha (55), sister Varshita (34) and her 11-year-old son Mayank Gowda before turning the knife on himself, police sources said.</p>.<p>Mohan reportedly recorded a video and sent it to his relatives, stating that financial debt had pushed him to do it. This prompted a response from the relatives, who broke open the door, and took them to the hospital and informed the police. While Asha and Varshita died on the spot due to severe injuries, Mohan and Mayank were still alive despite heavy blood losses. They were rushed to a private hospital and are said to have gone into a coma.</p>.<p>Preliminary investigation suggests the family had incurred debts running into crores of rupees. It is suspected that mounting pressure from creditors led to the incident. Sources said that Gowda was involved in a chit fund business and dealt in amounts between Rs 5 lakh and Rs one crore. Due to his extravagant lifestyle, debts mounted and unable to repay them, he took the extreme step, police sources said.</p>.<p>Bengaluru Rural Superintendent of Police Chandrakant M V visited the spot and inspected the scene. A case has been registered at Attibele police station, and further investigation is underway.</p>