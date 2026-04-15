Karnataka bypoll 'sabotage' row: Congress boots out MLC Abdul Jabbar over 'anti-party activities'

<p>Bengaluru: Deputy Chief Minister and Karnataka Congress president <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/d-k-shivakumar">D K Shivakumar</a> on Wednesday suspended MLC Abdul Jabbar for “anti-party activities” during the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/davangere-south-bypoll-congress-leaders-allege-internal-sabotage-3963836">April 9 Davangere South bypoll</a>. </p><p>Jabbar has been suspended from the Congress’ primary membership “in view of his anti-party activities in the recent by-election of Davanagere South assembly constituency,” Shivakumar said in a statement.</p><p>This comes just days after <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/d-k-shivakumar-accepts-jabbars-resignation-dissolves-congress-minority-cell-3965725">Shivakumar accepted Jabbar’s resignation</a> as the chairperson of the Congress’ minorities department. </p>.Bypoll sabotage row: Zameer meets CM Siddaramaiah, explains himself.<p>Jabbar’s expulsion reduces the Congress’ strength in the Legislative Council to 36 members. Congress is now tied with BJP and JD(S) who together have 36 members. </p><p>Jabbar, MLC Naseer Ahmed and Housing Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan have been accused of being involved in attempts to sabotage the Congress’ election effort in Davangere South where Muslim voters are believed to be decisive. It is said that they were miffed that the Congress did not give the bypoll ticket to a Muslim. The Congress fielded its late MLA Shamanur Shivashankarappa’s grandson Samarth Shamanur. </p>