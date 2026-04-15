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Karnataka bypoll 'sabotage' row: Congress boots out MLC Abdul Jabbar over 'anti-party activities'

Jabbar’s expulsion reduces the Congress’ strength in the Legislative Council to 36 members. Congress is now tied with BJP and JD(S) who together have 36 members.
Last Updated : 15 April 2026, 12:28 IST
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Published 15 April 2026, 12:28 IST
Karnataka NewsCongressKarnataka PoliticsDK Shivakumaranti-party activities

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