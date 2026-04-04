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Karnataka bypolls: Abdul Jabbar denies rift, says campaigning for Congress in Davanagere

"Some people are spreading propaganda about me. Some people in the party are also trying to mislead the high command," he said.
Last Updated : 04 April 2026, 12:37 IST
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Published 04 April 2026, 12:37 IST
India NewspoliticsKarnataka NewsKarnatakaDavanagere

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