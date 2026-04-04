Karnataka bypolls: Abdul Jabbar denies rift, says campaigning for Congress in Davanagere

<p>Davanagere: Congress party MLC Abdul Jabbar, who was away from poll campaign, on Saturday, claimed that he is traveling across <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/ashoka-accuses-cong-of-using-money-power-to-win-bypolls-3954426">Davanagere </a>and trying to gain the trust of the voters. "Some people are spreading propaganda about me. Some people in the party are also trying to mislead the high command," he charged.</p><p>Addressing media persons, here on Saturday, he said, "The minister or MP of Davanagere, have not invited me for campaign even for the sake of courtesy. However, I am campaigning for the party nominee."</p><p>"He also made it clear that he could not take part in poll campaign when Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar were here due to ill health. The KPCC president called me and asked me to hold a press conference", he clarified.</p><p>Jabbar also said that "we are continuously working for the organisation and development of the party. We have not meted out injustice to the party."</p>.Karnataka bypolls: A litmus test for Siddaramaiah, D K Shivakumar & Vijayendra.<p>Congress leader NT Subhashchandra said, "in a democratic system, everyone has the right to share share personal opinions. We do not need to fear for anyone in the interest of the party and on the path of social struggle."</p><p>He said, "our fight on behalf of Abul Jabbar for the party ticket was not personal. It was the voice of the entire community. Everyone will notice our political behaviour will be in the coming days. We are not doing anything against the party. Instead, we have asserted our rights to strengthen the party." Party leaders Siraj Ahmed and Ghani Tahir were also present on the occasion.</p>