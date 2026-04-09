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Karnataka bypolls: Bagalkot clocks 54.82% voter turnout, Davanagere South 49.66% till 3 pm

Elaborate security arrangements are in place for smooth conduct of bypolls.
Last Updated : 09 April 2026, 10:44 IST
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Women voters showing their identity cards at a polling station in Davanagere South Assembly constituency on Thursday.

Women voters showing their identity cards at a polling station in Davanagere South Assembly constituency on Thursday. 

Credit: DH Photo

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Published 09 April 2026, 06:13 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaKarnataka Politicsbyelection

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