Karnataka bypolls: Bagalkot clocks 54.82% voter turnout, Davanagere South 49.66% till 3 pm

<p>At least 54.82 per cent of voters in Karnataka's <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/siddaramaiah-unable-to-sleep-bjp-stands-better-chance-of-winning-davangere-bagalkot-b-y-vijayendra-3956869">Bagalkot</a>, where polling for a by-election is underway, exercised their franchise by 3 pm on Thursday.</p><p>The<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/bjp-will-win-both-davangere-bagalkot-seats-in-karnataka-claims-murugesh-nirani-3956876"> Davanagere South </a>constituency recorded a turnout of 49.66 per cent, per the Chief Electoral Officer's (CEO) office.</p><p>The bypolls were necessitated due to the demise of senior Congress MLAs H Y Meti (Bagalkot) and Shamanur Shivashankarappa (Davanagere South).</p><p>While the ruling Congress faces the challenge of retaining both seats, the BJP is aiming to wrest them and deliver a setback to its rival, which is currently witnessing an "internal power struggle" over leadership.</p>.Karnataka: Congress fields Meti's son Umesh, Shamanur's grandson Samarth for bypolls.<p>A total of over 2.59 lakh eligible voters are expected to cast their votes at around 319 polling stations in Bagalkot, where nine candidates are in the fray.</p><p>In Davanagere South, over 2.31 lakh eligible voters are expected to vote across 284 polling stations, with 25 candidates contesting.</p><p>The BJP has fielded former MLA and 2023 defeated candidate Veerabhadrayya Charantimath from Bagalkot, and a fresh face, Srinivas T Dasakariyappa, from Davanagere South.</p>.<p>The Congress has given tickets to family members of the late legislators in both constituencies. Bagalkot candidate Umesh Meti is the son of H Y Meti, while Samarth Mallikarjun from Davanagere South is the grandson of Shamanur Shivashankarappa.</p><p>Samarth's father, S S Mallikarjun, is a minister in the Siddaramaiah-led Cabinet and in charge of Davanagere district, while his mother, Prabha Mallikarjun, is a Member of Parliament from the region.</p>.Congress ramps up Bagalkot campaign, deploys 40 MLAs, 20 ministers.<p>The BJP is looking to make gains in the bypolls and energise its cadre ahead of the 2028 Assembly elections. For the Congress, retaining both seats is crucial, as a loss could be seen as a negative verdict on the performance of the Siddaramaiah-led government.</p><p>In the 2023 Assembly elections, H Y Meti defeated BJP's Charantimath by a margin of 5,878 votes in Bagalkot, while Shivashankarappa defeated BJP's B G Ajay Kumar by 27,888 votes in Davanagere South.</p>