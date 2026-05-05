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Karnataka bypolls: BJP expected Davangere South win, says BY Vijayendra

Addressing media persons, here on Tuesday, he said, the BJP had a target of getting 70,000 votes in the constituency.
Last Updated : 05 May 2026, 18:17 IST
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Published 05 May 2026, 18:17 IST
Karnataka NewsBJPKarnataka PoliticsDavangereBY VijayendraKarnataka bypolls

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