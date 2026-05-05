<p>State BJP Unit President BY Vijayendra stated that BJP had anticipated that it would win Davangere South seat in the bypolls. "Ignoring the dissidence within the party, the workers and leaders tried their best. However, luck was not in our favour."</p><p>Addressing media persons, here on Tuesday, he said, the BJP had a target of getting 70,000 votes in the constituency. "We had expected a lead of at least 5,000 votes in the rural areas. However, we were only able to achieve a lead of 1,800 votes there. We should have tried harder when the polling day approached,’ he said after visiting the house of Srinivasa T Dasakariyappa, who lost the bypolls, on Tuesday.</p><p>He noted that situation was in favour of BJP to win in the South Assembly constituency. The candidate had a good rapport with voters and the way he attracted the poor people created a favorable situation. "We fought the election in a more organized manner. The workers and leaders worked together to embrace victory. However, it is disappointing that we could not win," he said.</p>.Karnataka bypolls: Umesh Meti starts political journey on a triumphant note.<p>He also asked workers not to lose hope with this defeat. Srinivasa Dasakariyappa also has a good future. The party organisation needs to be further strengthened in the district. The general elections will be held in 2028. There is a strong possibility of BJP coming to power in 2028. The past glory of BJP will be repeated in the district,’ he asserted.</p><p>Former Minister MP Renukacharya, former MLA SV Ramachandra, BJP District Unit President N Rajashekar, leaders BG Ajaykumar, Rajanahalli Shivakumar, GS Anithkumar were present.</p><p>State BJP Unit President B Y Vijayendra predicted that Congress will also reach the fare of DMK in Tamil Nadu in 2028 assembly polls. DMK lost the assembly polls due to the freebies. Congress will also face the same fate.</p><p>The 'Gruha Lakshmi' scheme, one of the 'guarantees', has been transformed into an election Lakshmi. Only when the elections are around the corner, the money be deposited in the bank accounts of the women beneficiaries of the respective constituency. The next installment will be paid during the Zilla Panchayat and Taluk Panchayat elections. These schemes' will harm the poll prospects of Congress in the forthcoming polls.</p>