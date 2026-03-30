<p>Bengaluru: Election authorities have seized Rs 1.35 crore worth of cash, liquor and other materials from the bypoll-bound Bagalkot and Davanagere South constituencies until Sunday.</p>.<p>According to a press release by the Office of the Chief Electoral Officer, Karnataka, the State Surveillance Teams (SSTs) and police have booked 53 First Information Reports (FIRs) regarding the seizure of cash, liquor and others. The Excise Department has booked 22 heinous cases, 16 cases for breach of licence conditions.</p>.<p>As on Sunday (3:24 pm), 26 complaints had been registered on cVIGIL. Of this, 19 were found to be correct and disposed, while seven were found to be false and dropped.</p>.<p>In the National Grievance Redressal System Portal, a total of 62 complaints were registered. In this, 59 were disposed of, while inquiry into three new complaints was under progress.</p>