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Karnataka bypolls: Cash worth Rs 1.35 crore, liquor seized by authorities

The State Surveillance Teams and police have booked 53 First Information Reports regarding the seizure of cash, liquor and others.
Last Updated : 29 March 2026, 22:22 IST
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Published 29 March 2026, 22:22 IST
BengaluruKarnatakaDavanagereByelectionsBagalkot district

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