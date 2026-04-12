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Karnataka bypolls: Congress accepts Minority dept chief’s resignation amid claims of ‘internal conspiracy’

In his letter to the party, Jabbar said minority voters and office-bearers are the backbone of the Congress and deserve better.
Last Updated : 12 April 2026, 13:59 IST
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Published 12 April 2026, 13:59 IST
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